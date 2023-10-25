Previous owners of 57 the Headline to open new Terenure restaurant

Let's hope they'll be serving the cult favourite Sunday roast.

Earlier this month, Geoff and Máire updated their followers that their pub 57 the Headline on Clanbrassil Street was officially under new ownership, signifying a new beginning for the much loved space.

In a farewell post to the Dublin 8 pub, the pair said they "had an absolute blast for the last ten years" and the local support helped them turn "an unloved pub on the corner" into a "neighbourhood gem".

Geoff and Máire promised us that they had something in the pipeline, and over the weekend we got our first sneak peak of what exactly that secret project is.

Yew Tree is a new restaurant in Terenure that is set to open in the not too distant future, a casual neighbourhood eatery that will no doubt capture the love of locals if it's anything like the owners' previous venture.

There's very little news on the space so far, but we have everything crossed that they will be serving some iteration of the cult favourite Sunday roast that has been bringing Dubliners through the threshold of 57 for years.

Keep an eye on their socials for more information - we know we will be.

Header image via Instagram / 57 the Headline

