Clontarf welcomes the fourth instalment of popular burgers and wings van

The food van is winging it for D3 this time.

Big news for the people of Clontarf looking for their burgers and wings fix; WingMan announced that they have launched their fourth food van, loaded up with all your menu favourites.

The new burger and wings van flew into Clontarf Rugby Club, and were open for collection over the past weekend.

WingMan does a wide range of burgers, everything from grilled chicken, to vegan, to the ever trendy smash (once you get on the smash burger buzz, trust us, you won't go back to regular patties). Their beef is 100% Irish, and the food truck prides itself on using fresh, local produce prepared daily and with passion by their chefs.

WingMan have been slinging burgers and whipping up wings for three years ever since they first launched in Naomh Barróg GAA Club, Kilbarrack and since then they have also opened a food van in Malahide Rugby Club as well as AstroPark Coolock, although the latter is temporarily closed according to Google.

If you're a Clontarf local and fancy getting your burger and wing fix, sure you know where to be heading this weekend. WingMan's fourth food van will be open Thursday through to Sunday if it's following the pattern of its predecessors.

Header images via Instagram / Wingman

