'A long time coming' - Firebyrd announces opening of new Dún Laoghaire branch

Firebyrd's authentic American Hot Chicken is Dún Laoghaire bound.

Good news for those who oft bemoan the lack of fried pickle and tater tot offerings in Ireland - Nashville-inspired southern cooking joint Firebyrd is opening its second branch in Dún Laoghaire very soon.

Fried chicken fans will know Firebyrd's existing location in leafy Ranelagh, which opened in 2020 and has had crowds flocking in ever since. Boasting a stacked menu of spicy halal chicken and sides as well as 200 hot sauces to buy and take home, Firebyrd is a go-to for spice seekers and there are a lot of people eagerly awaiting their second opening.

Firebyrd owners Ashley & Peter teased the opening of Firebyrd 2.0 back in August, and today have confirmed their opening date - Friday, November 17th.

Advertisement

Firebyrd will open its second branch in Dún Laoghaire this month.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the duo wrote: "It’s been a long time coming and we are so excited to meet new people and feed Dun Laoghaire all the delicious chicken!"

If you're planning on paying Firebyrd's new location a visit, you can peruse their extensive menu of loaded tater tots (totchos), cheesy starters and chicken wraps, burgers, wings and tenders right here. As we all know, those who are truly invested will have their entire meal already mentally selected before they set foot in the actual restaurant.

Header image via Instagram / firebyrddublin

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- Dublin speakeasy to host a sensory dining experience in complete darkness

- Serious nostalgia incoming as Cascada announces 2024 Dublin gig

- The importance of a Little Treat in today's humdrum life

Advertisement