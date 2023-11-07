Dublin speakeasy to host a sensory dining experience in complete darkness

Feast your imagination, not your eyes.

The Little Pig speakeasy, based on Wicklow Street, are teaming up with the people from Dine in the Dark to bring the people of Dublin an unforgettable culinary experience - "blind" dining.

The Dublin 2 speakeasy, which is sister to The Bling Pig on Suffolk Street, will host this dinner, where those dining are blindfolded and forced to rely on the staff, and their other four senses when eating, in order to raise awareness and vital funds for life transforming sight loss services in Ireland.

Dark dining is believed to have originated back in 1999, although the tradition likely began much earlier, when the first permanent "blind" restaurant opened in Zurich, Switzerland. It was called Blindekuh, or the Blind Cow, which is German for the game Blind Man's Bluff - this restaurant is still in operation today, and many like it have opened all over Europe and the rest of the world.

Advertisement

On Instagram, The Little Pig Speakeasy described this unique form of dining as such:

"Immerse yourself in a world of mystery as your taste, touch, and senses unite in a unique culinary experience. Savour a secret menu in complete darkness, heightening the flavours, textures, and aromas as our staff guides you through this exceptional dining adventure."

This sensory dining event will take place on Wednesday November 15th - you can make a booking here.

Header images via Instagram / The Little Pig Speakeasy

Advertisement

READ ON:

- A definitive ranking of Dublin's Shopping Centres, as voted by our followers

- New restaurant Kicky's, by industry experts Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett, is officially open

- 'It's been an amazing couple of years' Goatstown café closes shutters for the last time