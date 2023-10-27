New bodega specialising in seasonal small plates opens in Smithfield

Say that quickly five times.

It truly is the season of the small plate in Dublin as we welcome another Spanish bodega-style eatery into the city fold.

The latest addition to the familia is the aptly named Mi Casa, which takes over the spot formerly occupied by Vegan Sandwich Co on Queens Street. Owners Imre and Karolina are also the proprietors of PHX Bistro since 2012, and their new D7 opener seems to be a real labour of foodie love.

The couple have taken inspiration from their travels and the food they love to eat, and married that with locally sourced, mostly Irish produce to create a varied tapas menu, with classics like pil pil and tortillas sitting alongside an enticing selection of oysters and croquetas.

The menu encourages sharing so everyone gets a bit of everything, making this a great spot for groups who shudder at the thought of committing to just one dish each. Unthinkable in this day and age, really.

Mi Casa are open seven days a week, with mostly walk in space and a couple of tables available to book in advance. Keep up with them on Instagram, and peruse their menu in more detail right here.

