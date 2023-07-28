New bar boasting double toilet cubicles opens in Swords

By Fiona Frawley

July 28, 2023 at 4:05pm

Over €3million has been invested in the new venue.

If you're the type of person who always goes to the bathroom with a buddy on nights out, you'll want to get yourself out on the next bus to Swords to newly opened K Sixty Seven Bar and Grill.

K Sixty Seven's vibe is being described as "vibrant and class", with a giant marble-topped oval bar, tall stained glass ceilings and a secret garden for whenever the sun decides to make its triumphant return.

Along with their swanky interiors, K Sixty Seven offers a quality a la carte menu, extensive wine and spirit selection and most importantly (in today's culinary climate, at least) a traditional carvery with all the trimmings served daily at lunchtime and all day Sunday.

If you're planning on an evening visit, there's live music every weekend and, as discussed earlier, the double toilet cubicles. We can't definitively say what the intention of their placement is, but we hope everyone enjoys them.

The Double Cubicle in Ladies Bathroom at K Sixty Seven Bar in Swords,Dublin. Pic Credit: K Sixty Seven Bar

Keep up with K Sixty Seven and have an extra snoop ahead of your visit via their Instagram.

Header image via K Sixty Seven Bar

