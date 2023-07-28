Another vegan spot in Dublin announces their impending closure

More bad news for Dublin vegans...

We have well documented the closure of vegan spots in Dublin over the last year or so.

It most notably kicked off with Vegan Sandwich Co last October, who announced the shock closure of their whole business the same year they opened two more delis to join their Queen Street location.

The Saucy Cow followed by closing their Eatyard stall, although thankfully they still operate out of their brick and mortar in Temple Bar. Then came Veginity in December 2022, and Bear Lemon in April 2023 closing their premises.

Now Dae Ice-cream, formerly known as Leamhain, have taken to their socials to announce the closure of their Dublin city centre vegan spot in St Stephen's Greening Shopping Centre.

They posted a lengthy caption announcing the closure and reminiscing about the good times they had in their St Stephen's Green shop.

"It’s with sadness we announce the closure of our scoop shop. Our last Dae of trade will be Sunday 27th August. What originally started as a quick Summer pop up resulted in the creation of an amazing little hidden gem for those who ventured into the quirky landmark which is Stephen’s Green s.c. Over 100 different flavours created, many seasonal specials & really pushing the concept of frozen plant based treats to the masses."

While Dae didn't go into the specifics around their decision to close, they did say this:

"Why are we closing you might be thinking? A number of reasons. It could be an essay. But the reality is that a store was never what we wanted to do. We need to refocus our vision which means we have some exciting plans in place for the future."

You can still buy Dae ice-cream sarnies in select supermarkets.

Header images via Instagram / Dae Ice-cream

