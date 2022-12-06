Sad news for Dublin vegans as another plant-based spot signals closure

"We hope it is a 'See you later' rather than 'Goodbye."

It's been a sad few months for Dublin vegans. First we saw the surprising closure of Vegan Sandwich Co, then Saucy Cow shutting their Eatyard vendor. Now Veginity based on Dorset Street Upper have announced they will cease trading on the 23rd December. The plant-based restaurant opened in 2016 and has been an absolute haven for vegans with their cuisine that is a mix of street food and fine dining.

Veginity took to Instagram to share the news of the closure with their followers.

Advertisement

In a candid caption, Veginity explained the reasons behind the closure.

"We are sad to announce that Veginity will be closing its doors on the 23rd of December. We loved our journey since 2016 but in the current environment it is proving very hard for business to survive."

While they leave us with a little bit of hope, saying, "We hope it is a 'See you later' rather than 'Goodbye'" Veginity's loyal customers will be gutted by this news.

The vegan spot took the time to thank everyone for their support over the years, which have proved considerably difficult.

Advertisement

Many took to the comments to share their sadness on the news; fellow plant-based restaurant The Saucy Cow said, "So Sorry to hear the news - hope to see you back feeding us all again at some stage" while Cornucopia commented, "Devastating news. We have admired your work and enjoyed many delicious meals there. Sending love and strength during this inevitably difficult process but looking forward to your future work."

Other hospitality businesses that shared their sympathies include V Face, Woke Cup Café, and Blazing Salads.

Let's hope we see Veginity again, and that this isn't the end for their plant-based takeaway Pretend.

Header image via Instagram/veginitydublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Everything you need to know about the late-night Luas services for Christmas