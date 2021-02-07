This Mexican street food stall has a new digs and we're all for it

Taking over the spot previously held by La Cocina Cuevas, Órale - famous for their Mexican street food - has confirmed they'll be firing up their ovens out at Eatyard from this Thursday.

Life's all about the simple pleasures these days. Multiple cups of coffee, silly little walks (if you know, you know) and good grub - where would we be without 'em? Finding joy in the everyday is the only way to keep us from completely cracking up and we're always sona sásta when we hear that our fave foodie places have found new homes.

Sharing a look at their colourful new digs, the Órale team has revealed that they've joined the fun out in Phibsboro, with things kicking off from this coming Thursday.

Amongst great company, they're joining the likes of The Saucy Cow, Janet's, Village Pizza, Griolladh, 3fe and Nice Burger. So, sweet, savoury - whatever it may be, they gots it.

Still finalising their new Mexican street food menu, they'll be reopening on Thursday, February 11th and you'll be able to find their full offering online very soon. Let dreams of their tacos tide you over until then - homemade will have to do for now, but let's be honest... they never compare, do they?!

Header image via Instagram/Órale Street Food