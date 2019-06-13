This Is Hands Down The Best Street Food In Dublin

This is hands down the nicest street food I’ve ever tasted.

The page looks fantastic with bright colours and tasty looking tacos but, nothing could prepare me for what I experienced.

It’s described as Mexican street food using international flavours and that’s exactly what it is.

The flavour bursts out of each juicy bite you take.

The porter braised short rib of beef is slow cooked for 12-15 hours with chillies, chipotle morita, chille de arbol and a few other bits.

The Korean pork shoulder is also slow cooked with different pastes, garlic, ginger and topped with kimchi and apple slaw.

I’m drooling already.

The masa fried chicken is brined for at least 24 hours and then double dredged through buttermilk and masa spice mix.

The effort that goes into each dish is a full on joke but you can taste the hours of preparation that happens behind the scenes.

I died and went to heaven when I took my first bite of the beef quesadilla. Juicy beef and melted cheese, what more could you want.

They also do hake, lamb barbacoa and sweet potato tacos along with nachos and corn that is shucked from the ear everyday.

It’s the massive amount of effort that goes into each dish that really shines through and you will know what I’m talking about when you take your first bite.

It works on a week on, week off basis but make sure you get down to Órale in the back of The Belfry in Stoneybatter.