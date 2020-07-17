Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A brand new Art Diner has popped up on Camden Street

By Alan Fisher

July 17, 2020 at 1:46pm

Share:

We absolutely loved this new art diner that popped up on Camden Street.

It even has a Banksy piece on the wall. How cool is that?

Take a look at Dig In:

Yes, the food is delicious.

I tried the lamb kebabs, prawns, and beef tacos.

These are all small bites on the menu and the stand out one for me was the lamb kebabs.

This place offers so much more than just food, though.

It offers you an experience.

It is literally like going to an art gallery with paintings everywhere you look.

As I mentioned before, it even has a Banksy piece on the wall as seen in the picture above.

There are also a few of Maser's pieces on the wall and he also designed the Dig In logo.

You'll also find some of the best cocktails you will ever taste with the main man Colin behind the work.

There are other touches of class around the place like how the dishes are named after artists and the cocktails are named after the artwork on the walls.

They have thought of everything and this is an experience you do not want to miss.

READ MORE: A savage new chicken restaurant has just opened up in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

We made delicious family dinner for under €10

Members of the Dáil gave a standing ovation to Jack Charlton yesterday

A savage new chicken restaurant has just opened up in Dublin

Trinity College issues update on campus reopening plans

You may also love

A savage new chicken restaurant has just opened up in Dublin

IKEA is launching a vegan version of its famous meatballs

These are the four Dublin McDonald's restaurants that are now open for dine-in

Bread 41 adding new French pastry to the menu for Bastille Day

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.