A brand new Art Diner has popped up on Camden Street

We absolutely loved this new art diner that popped up on Camden Street.

It even has a Banksy piece on the wall. How cool is that?

Take a look at Dig In:

Yes, the food is delicious.

I tried the lamb kebabs, prawns, and beef tacos.

These are all small bites on the menu and the stand out one for me was the lamb kebabs.

This place offers so much more than just food, though.

It offers you an experience.

It is literally like going to an art gallery with paintings everywhere you look.

As I mentioned before, it even has a Banksy piece on the wall as seen in the picture above.

There are also a few of Maser's pieces on the wall and he also designed the Dig In logo.

You'll also find some of the best cocktails you will ever taste with the main man Colin behind the work.

There are other touches of class around the place like how the dishes are named after artists and the cocktails are named after the artwork on the walls.

They have thought of everything and this is an experience you do not want to miss.

