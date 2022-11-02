Underdog officially opens new spot at The Legal Eagle tonight

The wait is finally over; Underdog is back!

After many months of rooting for them, Underdog finally reopens in Dublin tonight at their new home within The Legal Eagle. They first announced the news in September after months of searching for a new abode.

The pub originally closed down at their Dame Street premises due to covid restrictions and extensive flood damage. In June 2022 they announced to their followers that they would not be returning to Dame Street and were instead looking for a new location to set up. And tonight is the night.

Underdog took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, and that their stint at The Legal Eagle was beginning as of tonight, Wednesday 2nd November from 5pm. For now it's just drinks; the kitchen will be up and running once they manage to find staff (and they're actively looking so if this sounds like a bit of you, make sure you get in touch).

So if you're heading for after work pints tonight, or in the next little while, why not pop by the Chancery Place restaurant and give Underdog the warm welcome it deserves after many months of hard work.

