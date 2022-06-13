120 fully electric buses to enter service in Dublin and Limerick next year

The National Transport Authority has ordered 120 double decker battery-electric buses which will become part of the national fleet next year.

The buses, which cost a total of €80.4 million, were purchased from a company called Wrightbus. They are part of a framework agreement which will lead to the procurement of up to 800 zero-emission battery-electric buses over a period of five years, according to the NTA.

The buses will be manufactured and assembled at the Wrightbus facility in Galgorm, Antrim. The deal is part of a wider strategy to "build a sustainable future by decarbonising the country’s PSO public transport fleet".

The transition to a zero emission bus fleet will:



👉Reduce the carbon footprint of our public transport fleet

👉Improve air quality and public health

👉Improve access to public transport for people of all abilities#ClimateActionIRL pic.twitter.com/ii8q5MfiIk — Department of Transport (@Dept_Transport) June 13, 2022

The new buses will operate with zero tailpipe-emissions, and are expected to contribute to a "substantial" improvement in air quality in the areas they'll be deployed in.

Advertisement

Out of the 120 buses currently on order, 100 are to be deployed to Dublin while the remaining 20 will be used in the Limerick Metropolitan Area. Buses from future orders may also be used to operate in the cities of Cork, Galway and Waterford.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement, saying:

Going electric will reduce the carbon footprint of our public transport fleet, and will help us reach our long-term climate goals, as outlined in the Climate Action Plan. These new electric buses will also help reduce air pollution, improve public health and improve access to public transport for people of all abilities.

The buses are expected to enter service next year.

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/Department of Transport

READ NEXT: Griolladh are 'back in the old stomping ground' in Malahide