A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night

A man was chased and stabbed by a gang on Ormond Quay yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7pm yesterday and Gardaí in Bridewell are investigating, according to Dublin Live.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital for medical treatment.

A Garda spokesperson said: "A male in his early 30s was chased up Ormond Quay towards Capel Street by a group of people.





"He was stabbed a number of times and taken to Mater Hospital. Investigations are ongoing."



A passerby who came across the aftermath of the scene told the publication: ''I'd never seen so much blood in my life'."



They added: "I don't know for certain but supposedly he was stabbed in the face."