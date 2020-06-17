Calls for NTA to temporarily pedestrianise streets for schoolchildren

Organised by A Playful City, the letter has been signed by 24 organisations.

A Playful City is a not-for-profit group whose aim is to make the city a more fun and spirited place for all ages. Known for their creative exhibitions and events around Dublin, you might remember them as being the ones behind the Beat Seats at Hanover Quay last October.

Always with children's best interests at the heart of what they do, their latest initiative is proof of that. Writing an open letter to the National Transport Authority (NTA), they're asking officials to consider temporarily pedestrianising some of the city's streets - hoping to make the school commute that bit easier (and safer) for children.

Here's what the Playful City team had to say on the matter:

"School leaders and public representatives are going to great ends to facilitate the safe and secure reopening of schools in August. However, there is little to no discussion around facilitating safe, healthy and stress-free drop-offs/pickups for children.

Last August the RSA highlighted traffic congestion outside school gates as proving “incredibly dangerous” in relation to the safety of children, this is now further exacerbated by the current requirement on schools to ensure socially distant measures are in place in all areas being used by pupils."

Appealing to local authorities and the NTA, they're calling on authorities to assist schools by setting up a 'school streets' initiative that would temporarily close the street a school is located on to vehicular traffic, thereby allowing children to walk/scoot/cycle to school safely.

With the added advantage of enabling schools to ensure adequate social distancing measures are in place, according to organisers, the 'school streets' proposal also benefits the physical, emotional and mental well being of Ireland’s pupils - already faced with a daunting return to school in late August/early September and the challenges that itself will bring with it.

Written by A Playful City, the letter has been endorsed/signed by 24 other organisations, including the following:

The Irish Heart Foundation

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI)

Climate & Health Alliance

Association of Health Promotion Ireland

Safe Food Ireland

School of Geography, UCD

Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry, UCC

Cork Healthy Cities

Let's Play Cork

Transport and Mobility Forum

Irish Pedestrian Network

Leave No Trace Ireland

Cork Environmental Forum

Spatial Dynamics, College of Engineering, UCD

School of Public Health, UCC

Knocknacarra Cycling Bus

Better Ennis

Urban Mode Ltd

Dublin Commuter Coalition

Cyclist.ie

Dublin Cycling Campaign

Kerry Cycling Campaign

Love 30

Get Ireland Walking

