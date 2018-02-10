News

A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin

Imagine the views...

Shutterstock 417719032

Plans have been lodged for a new cycle and walking route from Baldoyle to Portmarnock. 

The proposal by Fingal County Council would see about 1.8km of track built alongside the Coast Road. 

The project would consist of a 3m wide cycle lane and 2m wide footpath, with grass in between. 

A new bridge would also be built over the Mayne River, Dublin Live reports. 

The route would offer beautiful views over the Baldoyle Estuary towards Howth and Ireland's Eye. 

"This will be a wonderful amenity for local residents and tourists as well as providing essential cycling connectivity for commuters," said Social Democrats Councillor Cian O'Callaghan.

If planning permission is granted, work could start before the end of this year. 

READ NEXT: One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
People Were Fuming Over An Irritating Luas Malfunction This Morning
People Were Fuming Over An Irritating Luas Malfunction This Morning
It's Gonna Be So Feckin' Baltic In Town Tonight You're Better Off Staying In
It's Gonna Be So Feckin' Baltic In Town Tonight You're Better Off Staying In
A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?
A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Having Several Issues This Evening
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Having Several Issues This Evening
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin
The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning About Chimneys During Cold Weather
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning About Chimneys During Cold Weather
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
News

A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin
Food and Drink

One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin
This Funky Cafe Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
Food and Drink

This Funky Cafe Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
7 Classic Brunch Spots You Need To Check Out In Dublin
Food and Drink

7 Classic Brunch Spots You Need To Check Out In Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin