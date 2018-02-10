A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin

Plans have been lodged for a new cycle and walking route from Baldoyle to Portmarnock.

The proposal by Fingal County Council would see about 1.8km of track built alongside the Coast Road.

The project would consist of a 3m wide cycle lane and 2m wide footpath, with grass in between.

A new bridge would also be built over the Mayne River, Dublin Live reports.

The route would offer beautiful views over the Baldoyle Estuary towards Howth and Ireland's Eye.

"This will be a wonderful amenity for local residents and tourists as well as providing essential cycling connectivity for commuters," said Social Democrats Councillor Cian O'Callaghan.

If planning permission is granted, work could start before the end of this year.

