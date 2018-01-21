A Whole New Cinematic Experience Is Coming To Dublin This Summer

A 4DX cinema is set to open to the Dublin next year — and movie buffs should be delighted.

Already home to Ireland's first IMAX screen, Cineworld on Parnell Street is set to launch this new experience in May with construction about to take place on one of its existing screens, according to JOE.ie.

But how exactly does 4DX differ from a traditional cinema, you ask?

4DX is supposedly a far more immersive experience, as its seats will move in time with frenetic scenes on screen. There are also smoke machines and water jets that will be shot at the crowd to mirror the events in the film. You can literally smell the action. There's also something beneath your seat that can tickle your legs at the right moment... which could be potentially terrifying during a horror movie.

Cineworld has already established 4DX cinema screens across the UK, such as this one in Ipswich...

Does this sound exciting or exhausting to you? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy