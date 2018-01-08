News

Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling

The allegations first came to light in November 2017.

Al Porter Jan

The Irish Independent is reporting that Gardaí have still not been contacted by St. Patrick's Mental Health Services following allegations against comedian Al Porter. 

Porter's career has gone into turmoil since the allegations of sexual misconduct emerged in November 2017 leading him to resign from his Today FM show. 

The 24-year-old is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young patient in St.Pats in 2015 and although the patient in question has issued a complaint about the incident to St.Pats, Gardaí have still not been contacted by the hospital. 

“Neither Kilmainham Garda Station, which covers James Street, nor the district HQ, have been contacted by the hospital about this matter,” said a senior Garda source.

“If it had been reported to gardai elsewhere, officers in Kilmainham would be aware of it.”

The Health Service Executive states that if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a criminal act has been committed, the matter must be reported to the Gardaí.

Al Porter has not been interviewed by Gardai since the allegations came to light and no arrests have been made.

This news comes after Porter received support from Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin, Eamonn Walsh, who said that people should "not jump to judgement without the facts" regarding Porter's situation. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

