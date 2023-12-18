American College Football Classic will take place at Aviva Stadium again next year

Cue the influx of Guinness/American football fusion merch adorning every shelf in Carroll's.

August of this year saw an estimated 40,000 American football fans descend on Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, as the 'Fighting Irish' Notre Dame reigned supreme over the Navy Midshipmen.

And next August we can expect more air displays and plastic cup-stacking antics as the 2024 college football season will kick off at Dublin's Avivia Stadium.

Working in cooperation with Aer Lingus and Tourism Ireland, College GameDay’s trip to Dublin marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States.

Rivals Georgia Tech and Florida State University will go head to head in the game which will be televised on ESPN to an estimated 4 million plus US live audience.

Commenting on the significance of bringing the popular ESPN College GameDay show, to Dublin, Padraic O’Kane, Irish American Events Ltd. said: “Excitement and anticipation is really building for the 2024 season-opening game of the US College Football Season taking place in Dublin. Having the College GameDay show hosted from Dublin for the first time will add huge interest and awareness of the game in Ireland and provide significant opportunities to promote Ireland as a destination to a compelling audience comprising millions of viewers.”

Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer Susanne Carberry said, “We are delighted to welcome ESPN’s College GameDay to Dublin in 2024. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024 is sure to be another exciting game when Georgia Tech take on Florida State, and now thanks to ESPN, fans stateside can get a slice of the action live from Dublin as well as bringing the Aer Lingus brand into millions of homes right across the U.S. Next year, Aer Lingus will connect North America to Ireland through 16 direct routes and we look forward to welcoming on board the many fans that will travel over for the game.’’

