Arts Council and Dublin Port Co plan to create an Artist Campus at the docklands

By Katy Thornton

September 2, 2022 at 1:15pm

In place of the Odlum's Flour Mills site.

 

Great news for budding artists in Dublin. The Arts Council have teamed up with the Dublin Port Co to create an artist workspace where the Odlum's Flour Mills once stood. The site is 5,000 square metres and will have space for studios, performances, rehearsal rooms, and much more.

According to studies, whilst many artists struggle to find workspace, this problem is, "most pronounced in Dublin." In light of this, the Arts Council and the Dublin Port Co have been trying to come up with a suitable spot to help artists with this.

The statement above says this of the partnership:

"To address the urgent need for more artists' space in Dublin, the Arts Council and Dublin Port Company have been working together since early 2022 to explore options within the Flour Mills Masterplan site. Dublin Port has contracted international award-winning architects, Grafton Architects to undertake a Feasibility Study on the Flour Mill Artists’ Campus on the agreed site. The project is underpinned by the policy objectives of the Arts Council’s 10-year strategy Making Great Art Work, the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 and the Dublin Port Masterplan 2040."

Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly made this comment:

"Dublin Port has shown remarkable vision in its support for the arts in recent years and today’s announcement is a further signal of their commitment to the development of a vibrant artistic community in our city."

This is truly fantastic news for Dublin artists.

