End of an era for D4 as Kiely's of Donnybrook is officially gone

Someone check in on Ross O'Carroll Kelly ASAP.

Even though we knew it was coming, Kiely's of Donnybrook has officially departed from the D4 skyline. The Donnybrook institution is set to become a co-living space, despite 10 separate appeals to stop its demolition.

Unfortunately in early December, demolition permission was granted, meaning Kiely's was living on borrowed time.

Twitter user Conor Riordan (@logical_conor) shared an image on Wednesday evening of where she once stood.

The new building will be six storeys, and permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála. The pub has long been connected with Paul Howard's fictional character of Ross O'Carroll Kelly. Kiely's closed its doors back in 2018 when the owners Pat and Mary Crimin decided to retire.

Kiely's is one of those beloved Dublin institutions that people share a true fondness for. Nothing expressed this more than the many people who attempted to appeal its demolition. Colin McBride, who granted the permission, believed that there was sufficient evidence to show such a residential space was needed in this area, and that the space Kiely's occupies was a good place for it.

Despite 15 months of appeals, Kiely's of Donnybrook, D4 is officially gone, bringing about the end of an era.

Header image via Twitter/logical_conor

