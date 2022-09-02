What to do in Dublin this weekend if you're not at Electric Picnic

If you've got Electric Picnic FOMO, here's some top activities to take your mind off it in Dublin this weekend.

Couldn't get tickets? Or just don't want to get rained on? Not to worry, there's plenty to do in Dublin this weekend if you couldn't make it down to Electric Picnic.

The Liberties Festival

Who needs EP when there's a festival happening right here in Dublin, full of music, culture, environment, classics, health and wellbeing, family fun day and much much more.

When:

Thursday 1st September - Sunday 4th September

Location:

Various

NOMO Summer After Party

One of Dublin's newest ramen spots is throwing a party to see summer on its way.

When:

Friday 2nd September - Sunday 4th September

Location:

NOMO Ramen, Charlotte's Way

Guest Chef Takeover

This week kicks off Sprezzatura's partnership with Dublin Simon Community to raise money for the organisation. For two months a different guest chef will take over the pasta spot with limited edition dishes and this weekend it's none other than GastroGays.

When:

Throughout September & October

Location:

Sprezzatura Rathmines and Camden Street

Rainy Day activities

If the weather is to be believed (and look, sometimes it's wrong) it's gonna be a wet weekend, so why not check out our list of the top things to do on a miserable day HERE.

The Girls Room

A ladies only night is one of the best ideas since sliced bread - Electric Picnic who? FOMO? We don't know her. Get yourself down to the Girls Room.

When:

Saturday 3rd September from 10:30pm

Location:

The Grand Social

Mary Byrne

No, you haven't entered a time machine taking you back to the year 2010, that really is Mary Byrne of X Factor fame rocking it out this weekend. An unmissable event in my books.

When:

Saturday 3rd September

Location:

Market Bar

Whiskey Tasting Experience

Soak up the local flavour with a bespoke experience and your very own whiskey expert.

When:

Saturday 3rd September, 4pm-6pm

Location:

The Lincoln's Inn

Sausage Social

My top pick of the weekend is the Sausage Social (if you have a sausage dog of course, my puppy nephew who is a basset hound probably won't make it past the bouncer).

When:

Sunday 4th September, 11am

Location:

Dash Café

Vintage Pop-up Shop

It is Sustainable September after all. Shop Agité Closet's collection at this weekend market.

When:

Saturday 3rd September and Sunday 4th September, 10am-5pm

Location:

Fumbally Stables

Vinyl & Wine Presents: Tapestry

Hear Carole King's album at this listening party with an expert panel discussion.

When:

Sunday 4th September, 5pm-7:30pm

Location:

Lost Lane

See, no need to be downtrodden with Electric Picnic FOMO this weekend, there's loads going on in Dublin. And you'll probably be drier too.

Header image via Instagram/dashcafe_

