Dublin says goodbye to this Donnybrook institution as demolition permission is granted

This Dublin 4 staple will be sorely missed by the locals.

Last year we reported on the plans to turn Kiely's of Donnybrook into a co-living space.

Despite 10 separate appeals to stop the demolition, permission was granted today to make way for the shared co-living accommodation scheme. The building will be six storeys, and permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála. The pub has long been connected with Paul Howard's fictional character of Ross O'Carroll Kelly. Kiely's closed its doors back in 2018 when the owners Pat and Mary Crimin decided to retire.

According to The Irish Times:

"The board granted permission for the construction of the scaled down 85-unit shared co-living accommodation scheme, and a cafe/restaurant at ground floor level by Shane Whelan’s Domhnach Ltd on Tuesday despite strong local opposition."

Kiely's is one of those beloved Dublin institutions that people share a true fondness for. Nothing expressed this more than the many people who attempted to appeal its demolition. Colin McBride, who granted the permission, believed that there was sufficient evidence to show such a residential space was needed in this area, and that the space Kiely's occupies was a good place for it.

Today marks the end of a 15 month battle to appeal the decision to demolish the site.

