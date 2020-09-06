Kiely's of Donnybrook is to be replaced by a six-storey co-living space

Kiely's of Donnybrook is set to be turned into a co-living space after a real estate group confirmed plans to demolish the current building.

A hugely popular pub in Dublin 4, Kielys of Donnybrook closed its doors in 2018 after long-time owners Pat and Mary Crimin announced plans to retire. Westridge Real Estate, the current owners of the site have now, according to Newstalk, lodged an application for permission to remove the building and replace it with a six-storey co-living space. It's thought that the ground floor will be retained for use as a restaurant and café.

In April 2018, Pat and Mary took to social media to say that 'it took a lot of soul searching to make this decision as we have had 30 wonderful years in Donnybrook and made life long friends not just in Ireland but across the world.'

The venue was popular among locals in Dublin 4 as well as with people watching rugby games at the nearby Donnybrook Stadium.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Air Corps share dramatic footage from inside yesterday's flypast over Dublin