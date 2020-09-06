Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: Air Corps share dramatic footage from inside yesterday's flypast over Dublin

By James Fenton

September 6, 2020 at 11:25am

Share:

The Irish Air Corps have released behind-the-scenes footage from yesterday's flyover which took place to mark National Services Day.

In the absence of a parade this year, a number of events took place yesterday as Ireland thanked those working in frontline services around the country. At 3pm, church bells rang, car horns beeped and above Dublin, the Irish Air Corps performed a flyover to mark the occasion.

If you were out and about or had your nose pressed against the window, you probably saw the flyover take place live but for those that didn't catch it, the Air Corps has treated us to some behind the scenes footage. The clip shows the pilots involved setting up for the performance and it's a good insight into the kind of preparation that goes into something like this.

You get to see the inside of some of the choppers and some decent views over Dublin as well. Have a look at the footage for yourself below...

READ NEXT: PICS: Grogans reveal the measures they are taking for when 'wet pubs' reopen

Share:

Latest articles

Dubliners asked to limit social contacts as cases rise in capital

Jessie Buckley leads the way with lots of new stuff landing on Netflix this weekend

PICS: Grogans reveal the measures they are taking for when 'wet pubs' reopen

10 of the funniest and most bingeworthy sitcoms on Netflix

You may also love

Dubliners asked to limit social contacts as cases rise in capital

Several more 'do not swim' notices issued for Dublin bathing areas

Temporary swimming ban issued for this Dublin beach

Temple Bar restaurant announces closure after 25 years of business

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.