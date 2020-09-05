Close

Look out for an Air Corps flyover over Dublin this afternoon

By James Fenton

September 5, 2020 at 10:33am

The Air Corps will perform a flyover over Dublin today as part of National Services Day.

Saturday, September 5 marks National Services Day, a day in which Ireland thanks frontline workers and emergency workers. An annual event, this year people are asked to take part by offering gratitude to those who have helped battle coronavirus throughout 2020.

A number of activities will be taking place to mark the occasion, including a flyover above the capital by the Air Corps, which is due to take place at 3pm. Motorists are being asked to beep their horns at the same time while others are being encouraged to clap their hands at their nearest Garda station, fire station or RNLI station in a show of solidarity with frontline workers.

Church bells will ring across Ireland, also at 3pm, and it's the perfect opportunity to pay gratitude to those who have kept us safe this year. Most years, a parade also takes place to mark the occasion but that's not possible due to the pandemic. More information on National Services Day can be found here.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

