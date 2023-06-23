Bohs launch special edition jersey in honour of late Christy Dignam

The limited edition jersey is available for pre-order until this Sunday, with all profits to go to St. Francis Hospice.

Bohemians will honour the late Christy Dignam at their match against Shamrock Rovers tonight, by wearing a special jersey brandishing the Aslan logo and Christy's name.

The jersey also features a shoulder badge with Christy's image.

Via Bohemian FC

Aslan frontman and beloved Dubliner Christy Dignam passed away on the 13th of this month, peacefully at home after suffering from rare disease amyloidosis for just over a decade. His passing has been sorely felt across Finglas, Dublin and beyond, and he has been remembered as a true gentleman of the community who overcame personal struggles and uplifted others.

Advertisement

The Bohs website reads: "Christy was cherished by so many at both Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, and to stand with his family and support those who gave him the care and love that he deserved in his final days at St Francis Hospice".

Speaking about the tribute, Christy's daughter Kiera said: “My Dad was a big supporter of the League of Ireland and would absolutely love being included on a jersey and to be honoured in such a way. We will be forever grateful for this gesture in memory of my Dad.”

Bohemian’s COO Daniel Lambert said: “We are delighted to be able to announce this one-off jersey in memory of Christy Dignam and hopefully raise a large amount of money for St Francis Hospice.”

Via Bohemian FC

Advertisement

The jersey is available for preorder via the Bohs website, and collections will be held among both sets of supporters in attendance at Dalymount Park this evening with all money raised going to St Francis Hospice.

Header image via Bohemian FC / Getty

READ NEXT:

- 13 events to catch in Dublin this Pride weekend

Advertisement

- 'Affordable' housing scheme in Rathmines asking €4k a month for apartment

- New two-storey Penneys has officially opened in Dundrum