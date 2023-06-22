New two-storey Penneys has officially opened in Dundrum today

The day has finally arrived.

The new two-storey Penneys has officially opened this morning in Dundrum Town Centre at 10am on Levels 2 and 3, where House of Fraser used to reside. The previous Dundrum store is set to become a Dunnes Stores, a first for the shopping centre.

A spokesperson for the brand said this new store will be the third largest Penneys in Ireland and will offer even more fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and homeware favourites as well as “some great new services”. It's already 64% larger than the previous store, featuring 60,000 sq. ft of prime retail space.

The retailer, with 37 stores in Ireland, has invested a whopping €14.8 million into this sprawling new store and it will include a nail and eyebrow bar, as well as a Wornwell section so that you can shop pre-loved.

The new in-store concession offers the best in branded and non-branded vintage clothing; Wornwell is set to become your go-to destination for treasure hunting.

Advertisement

We'll be psyching ourselves up for a trip so.

Header image via Instagram / Dundrum Town Centre

READ ON:

- Baggot Street to say a warm welcome to another burrito spot

Advertisement

- Tallaght restaurant makes 'heartbreaking decision' to close after 7 years

- Move over Van Gogh, there's a new immersive art experience in town