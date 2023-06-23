'Affordable' housing scheme in Rathmines asking €4k a month for apartment

Church of Ireland say they developed the units ‘to address the shortage of affordable housing’ in the area.

A nine-unit housing development by the Church of Ireland in Rathmines is asking up to €4,000 a month in rent for its main three-bed residences.

The Coram Deo project in Purser Gardens, Rathmines consists of nine rental homes, which were built in place of the now demolished residential building of Holy Trinity Church.

According to the Holy Trinity Church website, the aim of the project is to "create a 'footprint of community" and further resource the ability for Holy Trinity Church to serve its local area.

The residences are now available to rent on Daft.ie, at a cost of €2,600 per month for a 1-bed apartment or €4,000 per month for a 2-bed.

Inside one of the 3-bed units. Image via daft.ie.

The properties are advertised as "a unique opportunity to experience city living at its very best."

Holy Trinity Church Rector, Reverend Rob Jones, said “The decision to redevelop the site was not driven by commercial reasons but by the vision for Holy Trinity Church to be a loving community; one that reaches and serves others by sharing God’s love in a fresh way.”

Speaking to the Irish Times, Rev. Rob Jones also said that the back block, which contains the six apartments and duplexes, was essentially funding the front block, which contains the rectory, the curate’s house and the five-bed town house.

The front block is intended to house up to 15 people, including parish workers, local people and a number of Ukrainian refugees at significantly reduced rents, he said. The church already houses Ukrainian refugees at a nearby site.

“The commercial side will pay for the other side but also it will bring in revenue for us as a parish,” Rev. Jones said.

Via daft.ie.

Rathmines and the surrounding suburbs of Rathgar and Ranelagh are among the most expensive areas for housing in the country. According to estate agent Sherry FitzGerald, a 1-bed apartment in Rathmines typically rents for about €1,750 a month while a 3-bed would go for about €3,500 a month.

Header image via daft.ie

