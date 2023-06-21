Dublin-rapper Rejjie Snow walks in Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton Luvr

Dublin rapper Rejjie Snow walked the runway at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show in Paris on June 20th.

In Pharrell Williams’ debut collection as Creative Director of the brand, he opted for a star-studded set of models including UK rapper Dave and American rapper Pusha T.

According to Louis Vuitton the show was "infused with a welcoming optimism," in which Williams "evoked a contrasting heritage savoir-faire with a trailblazing vision."

Taking to the catwalk in a collarless co-ord laden with Louis Vuitton bags, Snow wrote: "Thank u @louisvuitton @pharrell 🙏 means the world. Dream Big".

A sweetheart of the Irish rap scene, Snow dropped a potential football career to tour with Madonna and then dropped his debut album Dear Annie in 2018. He's been painting, designing clothes and of course producing music ever since- including his 2021 album Baw Baw Black Sheep.

The appointment of Williams as Creative Director of the luxury brand following the death of Virgil Abloh, has sparked some interesting debates within the industry about the proliferation of high-profile individuals taking the helm of key roles within the fashion industry. With one commentator questioning what these appointments mean to the wider industry, "Fashion is just becoming entertainment... Let's be honest, nothing really stunning here, especially for his first collection. Not anymore about clothes and vision but show," with another chiming in "More of the same. He’s clearly a talented music artist but what about all of the classically trained designers, what happened to them getting a chance as director?"

