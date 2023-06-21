Ireland's first sexy bakery has opened on Capel Street

Dublin has entered its sexy food era.

It's been a year of firsts for the Dublin foodie landscape; this week saw the arrival of Ireland's first sexy bakery, which has opened on Capel Street. Sex positive bakery Fooderia opened over the weekend, just in time for Pride.

What is served at a sexy bakery you may ask? Well, to put it plainly, pastries in the shape of dicks and vaginas.

Dongs, vags, and fanny toast

The menu consists of "dongs" (both sweet and savoury), "vags", and fanny toasts.

Advertisement

To accompany your food, Fooderia also serves coffee and hot chocolate, as well as cold brew to cool you down given the current heat (not to mention the heat of simply visiting this new bakery). Their hot chocolate also comes iced, and there's several variations going by names like The Grinder and Pop That Corn.

We reached out to Fooderia to get more insight into their new bakery, and they told us they've certainly ruffled a few feathers since arriving in the neighbourhood. While this kind of bakery is new to Ireland, they already exist in cities all over the world, so it's about time we got one of your own.

When asked where the inspiration for the bakery came from, Tiago of Fooderia said this:

"Sometimes people just want to have a little naughty fun while enjoying delicious waffles! Opening an adult-themed waffle bakery lets you cater to those who crave a playful and risqué dining experience. It's all about mixing the sweetness of waffles with a dash of spice and creating a unique, cheeky atmosphere that sets you apart from the regular bakeries. So, why not indulge in some mouthwatering waffles and a side of adult humor?"

Advertisement

Why not indeed? Dublin is in its sexy food era, and long may it last.

Tiago said their target customers are, "glitter enthusiasts that celebrate diversity and inclusivity" whether they're "LGBTQ+ rainbow warriors" or allies to the community.

You can find Fooderia on Capel Street; they open all day Tuesday through to Sunday.

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Dublin road closures to be aware of this Pride weekend

- Here's where you can take your dog for a 5 star hotel stay in Dublin

- The Whispering Angel rosé garden returns to Café en Seine this year