Inchicore locals are appealing for wall obstructing Camac River view to be taken down

"People living in cities need access to nature".

A community group in Inchicore are campaigning for a 7 foot wall on Goldenbridge to be taken down, so residents can enjoy a view of Camac River.

The See the Camac! campaign is calling on Dublin City Council to make alterations to the wall, a move the group believe would be a positive step towards a longer term development of a Camac Greenway.

The campaign page reads:

The Camac River in Inchicore is hidden underground in concrete culverts for long sections or is inaccessible due to development. Lowering or replacing the wall at Goldenbridge would give local people and visitors the chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of the river.

The group held a demonstration by the wall over the weekend, showing the steps (literally) Inchicore locals need to take to actually see the river flowing through their village.

Via TikTok/Lauren Tuite

Locals have said the Camac "is a beautiful river and needs to be seen in the village", suggesting a safe walkway be built around it.

Camac Community Group maintain that people living in cities need access to nature, but that the river and canal in Inchicore are "largely walled off and inaccessible". Their petition has currently garnered 186 of 200 signatures.

