Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday

It involved a Garda helicopter and a number of squad cars...

Gardaí have confirmed that a man has been charged for dangerous driving after a high-speed chase.

The chase which happened in North Dublin involved a garda helicopter and a number of squad cars.

Gardaí said that they stopped a car in Coolock on Wednesday evening and the man who is in his 30s has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The Irish Independent shared footage from the speed chase which took place along the East Wall area.

The driver in question allegedly broke a Garda checkpoint before heading off on the speed-chase.

There were reports of a shooting in the area but Gardaí confirmed that there was no shooting.

Residents described the scenes from the chase as "intense" as there was "screeching tires, sirens, and a helicopter buzzing about."

