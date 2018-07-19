News

Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday

It involved a Garda helicopter and a number of squad cars...

Garda

Gardaí have confirmed that a man has been charged for dangerous driving after a high-speed chase.

The chase which happened in North Dublin involved a garda helicopter and a number of squad cars.

Gardaí said that they stopped a car in Coolock on Wednesday evening and the man who is in his 30s has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The Irish Independent shared footage from the speed chase which took place along the East Wall area.

The driver in question allegedly broke a Garda checkpoint before heading off on the speed-chase.

There were reports of a shooting in the area but Gardaí confirmed that there was no shooting.

Residents described the scenes from the chase as "intense" as there was "screeching tires, sirens, and a helicopter buzzing about."

READ NEXT: A New Store Is Coming To Dundrum And It's A Shopper's Heaven

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Garda, Car Chase Coolock
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon
Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon
Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover
Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover
WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?
WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats
PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats
Local Councillor Shares Warning About Late Night Attacks In Skerries
Local Councillor Shares Warning About Late Night Attacks In Skerries
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
This 'Lovely' Studio Apartment In Dublin 7 Would Suit Absolutely No One
Lifestyle

This 'Lovely' Studio Apartment In Dublin 7 Would Suit Absolutely No One
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
Best Of

This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
The Pavilion Bar Is Temporarily Closing From Saturday
Dublin

The Pavilion Bar Is Temporarily Closing From Saturday
Gymshark Is Opening A Pop Up Store In Dublin This Weekend
Lifestyle

Gymshark Is Opening A Pop Up Store In Dublin This Weekend

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group