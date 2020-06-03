Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

China has donated 20,000 face masks to the people of Dublin

By James Fenton

June 3, 2020 at 11:11am

Share:

Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon has thanked the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland after the country donated 20,000 face masks to the people of Dublin.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said that 'The Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon has accepted a donation of 20,000 face masks on behalf of the people of Dublin from the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong.'

The masks were collected yesterday and were donated by Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province in China...

Speaking about the donation, Mr Brabazon said: "I want to thank Ambassador He and the people of China for their very generous donation. Very few parts of the world have been left untouched by Covid-19 and it’s important that we all support each other where possible. More than 19,000 people living in Ireland identify as Chinese and many of those people live in Dublin.”

Ambassador He Xiangdong said: "We are delighted to see that both of our two countries have made significant achievements in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, more efforts are needed to win the final victory in this battle. To further assist Dublin’s fight, the Chinese Embassy would like to donate 20,000 masks to the city of Dublin.”

Dublin City Council will now decide how best to use the masks.

Share:

Latest articles

One of the organisers of Dublin's George Floyd march has issued a statement

The Icelandic Eurovision entry has confirmed a 2021 gig at the Olympia

Reduced speed limits proposed for Dublin in response to Covid-19 restrictions

She Did That - The Netflix documentary about Black women entrepreneurs

You may also love

Reduced speed limits proposed for Dublin in response to Covid-19 restrictions

Dublin artist creates beautiful tribute to George Floyd

How to report racist incidents in Ireland from your smartphone

Irish businesses showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.