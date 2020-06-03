China has donated 20,000 face masks to the people of Dublin

Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon has thanked the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland after the country donated 20,000 face masks to the people of Dublin.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said that 'The Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon has accepted a donation of 20,000 face masks on behalf of the people of Dublin from the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong.'

The masks were collected yesterday and were donated by Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province in China...

Thank you to Chinese Ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong, @ChinaEmbIreland and the city of Changsha, China for their kind donation of 20,000 face masks for use by staff in @DubCityCouncil and the public services in the fight against #COVID19. The support is very much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/k6dFkUbMpV — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) June 2, 2020

Speaking about the donation, Mr Brabazon said: "I want to thank Ambassador He and the people of China for their very generous donation. Very few parts of the world have been left untouched by Covid-19 and it’s important that we all support each other where possible. More than 19,000 people living in Ireland identify as Chinese and many of those people live in Dublin.”

Ambassador He Xiangdong said: "We are delighted to see that both of our two countries have made significant achievements in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, more efforts are needed to win the final victory in this battle. To further assist Dublin’s fight, the Chinese Embassy would like to donate 20,000 masks to the city of Dublin.”

Dublin City Council will now decide how best to use the masks.