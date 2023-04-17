Christy Dignam says he'd 'like another ten years' in emotional interview

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam has opened up in an emotional interview about funeral plans and his daughter carrying on his legacy.

Dignam entered palliative care in December 2022 after being diagnosed with myeloma in 2013.

The singer spoke to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning about the highs and lows of his life.

He told Tubridy that he asked for 10 more years when he was first diagnosed, but he wants more time.

Christy told the broadcaster that he is scared of dying.

"Just fear, nobody wants to die. When I first got diagnosed, I remember praying I was like, 'Please, just give me 10 more years'.

"And that 10 years are up now and you're kind of saying, 'I know I only asked for 10 but you couldn't throw another 10 in there could you, yeah?'"

However, he said his cancer diagnosis has helped him see what is important in life.

Dignam said spending time with his family has been his main priority.

"I’m happy and I get very sad and I get very scared. You know the thing about this diagnosis, anybody with cancer actually, that’s why I used to love listening to Vicki Phelan because when you do get into a particular emotion, you get into it.

He continued, "You don’t do it by halves, do you know what I mean? Because everything is so serious."

"There’s no, there’s no time for bullshit," he said.

Dignam told Tubridy that palliative care feels like "a conveyor belt to heaven”. However, the Crazy World singer said he is grateful to be able to spend this time at home.

Header image via Alamy

This article originally appeared on herfamily.ie

