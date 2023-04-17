Phoenix Park 10k accidentally becomes 8.5k due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

By Katy Thornton

April 17, 2023 at 9:57am

Share:

An accidental cheat code...

Sunday’s Great Ireland 10km Run took place in Phoenix Park on Sunday 16th April, but left runners fuming as the race ended up only covering an 8.5km distance following a misdirection. The results were made null and void in light of this, and there was no prize-giving following the race.

In light of the accidentally shorter distance, Athletics Ireland have made an apology to all participants of the race. Their statement read as follows:

"Athletics Ireland and the event organiser Dublin City Harriers wish to apologise to all participants for the unforeseen circumstances that led to today’s Great Ireland Run (incorporating the national 10k championship) being less than the specified distance. 

"Athletics Ireland will continue to engage with the race organisers on the matter and update national 10k championship participants when further information becomes available."

Advertisement

According to The Irish Times:

"The problem arose around the 3km mark, when the runners were misdirected and with that missed out on another of the smaller 1.5km laps. As the race progressed from there it was evident they were running short, only it was clearly too late to turn back."

Some runners have called for a refund on their entry fee, while others have joked they'll take a 10k certificate with their 8.5k time and call it even.

Header image via Twitter/irishathletics

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Refurbishment of Dublin's historic fruit and veg market could begin later this year

- One-of-a-kind self-serve dog wash is launching in Portmarnock

- There's a Shrek Rave making its way to Dublin next month

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

10 of the best places to eat, drink and get coffee around the Forty Foot

Biden receives 200-year-old brick from Ballymina ancestral home as a parting gift

Teen makes crazy golf course out of potholes on his road

10 top wine bars to visit in Dublin this weekend

You may also love

Biden receives 200-year-old brick from Ballymina ancestral home as a parting gift

'Alcoholic dog' first of its kind to be treated for addiction

Refurbishment of Dublin's historic fruit and veg market could begin later this year

Dublin to Chicago flight makes emergency landing after flying into a flock of pigeons