Phoenix Park 10k accidentally becomes 8.5k due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

An accidental cheat code...

Sunday’s Great Ireland 10km Run took place in Phoenix Park on Sunday 16th April, but left runners fuming as the race ended up only covering an 8.5km distance following a misdirection. The results were made null and void in light of this, and there was no prize-giving following the race.

National 10k Statement:



Athletics Ireland & the event organiser Dublin City Harriers wish to apologise to all participants for the unforeseen circumstances that led to today’s Great Ireland Run being less than the specified distance⤵️https://t.co/G5WzonDy1T pic.twitter.com/yzDL1AojV9 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) April 16, 2023

In light of the accidentally shorter distance, Athletics Ireland have made an apology to all participants of the race. Their statement read as follows:

"Athletics Ireland and the event organiser Dublin City Harriers wish to apologise to all participants for the unforeseen circumstances that led to today’s Great Ireland Run (incorporating the national 10k championship) being less than the specified distance. "Athletics Ireland will continue to engage with the race organisers on the matter and update national 10k championship participants when further information becomes available."

Advertisement

According to The Irish Times:

"The problem arose around the 3km mark, when the runners were misdirected and with that missed out on another of the smaller 1.5km laps. As the race progressed from there it was evident they were running short, only it was clearly too late to turn back."

Some runners have called for a refund on their entry fee, while others have joked they'll take a 10k certificate with their 8.5k time and call it even.

Header image via Twitter/irishathletics

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Refurbishment of Dublin's historic fruit and veg market could begin later this year

- One-of-a-kind self-serve dog wash is launching in Portmarnock

- There's a Shrek Rave making its way to Dublin next month