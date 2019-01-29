This Is The Most Clamped Area In All Of Dublin With Nearly 800 Cars Clamped Last Year In Total

There's also 6 other 'black spots' in the capital that you need to look out for

We don't like to admit it, but most of us have chanced our arm leaving the car on a double yellow line or tried to make a parking space out of nothing when we're stuck.

It's the most nerve-wrecking couple of minutes of our lives.

You might just be nipping to the shop for milk but the sweat will be beaming down your face, wondering if you'll make it back before the man in the yellow coat spots your vehicle mounted on a kerb.

For some people, they just can't find a parking space. For others, they can't be bothered paying the per-hour parking fee.

If you are either of those people and occasionally park illegally, don't even think about doing it on South Circular Road.

SCR is the road where you're most likely to get clamped in Dublin and last year alone, nearly 800 vehicles were clamped there, according to The Times (subscription needed).

Other "high risk" black spots in the capital include: Waterloo Road, Merrion Square, Lower Gardiner Street, Mespil Road, Burlington Road.

It is also well-known not to park on South Dock Road.

In summer 2018, Waterways Ireland was forced to defend its decision to clamp 21 cars on the road in the space of one day.

