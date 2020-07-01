Croke Park to be transformed into college campus for upcoming academic year

Croke Park will be used as a college campus by the Royal College of Surgeons for the upcoming academic year.

The Irish Times reports that the RCSI has signed a deal with the GAA 'to allow 650 students to use event spaces and restaurants over a six-day week.'

Lectures will be held in rooms in Croke Park that are regularly used for conferences and other events. RCSI students will be allowed access to study space, restaurants and other amenities from Mondays until Saturdays starting from September.

Speaking about the agreement, Chief Executive of RCSI Professor Cathal Kelly said: "There is no doubt that the academic year ahead will be like no other in our university’s 236-year history. We are developing an engaged blended learning programme and putting robust safety measures in place in order ensure we can provide a positive educational experience in a safe environment. Teaming up with Croke Park will ensure that our students receive a meaningful and safe educational experience when they return this autumn.”

The RCSI's city centre facilities will also reopen with social distancing measures in place.

