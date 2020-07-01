Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Croke Park to be transformed into college campus for upcoming academic year

By James Fenton

July 1, 2020 at 12:13pm

Share:

Croke Park will be used as a college campus by the Royal College of Surgeons for the upcoming academic year.

The Irish Times reports that the RCSI has signed a deal with the GAA 'to allow 650 students to use event spaces and restaurants over a six-day week.'

Lectures will be held in rooms in Croke Park that are regularly used for conferences and other events. RCSI students will be allowed access to study space, restaurants and other amenities from Mondays until Saturdays starting from September.

Speaking about the agreement, Chief Executive of RCSI Professor Cathal Kelly said: "There is no doubt that the academic year ahead will be like no other in our university’s 236-year history. We are developing an engaged blended learning programme and putting robust safety measures in place in order ensure we can provide a positive educational experience in a safe environment. Teaming up with Croke Park will ensure that our students receive a meaningful and safe educational experience when they return this autumn.”

The RCSI's city centre facilities will also reopen with social distancing measures in place.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

PICS: Here's what the new visitor centre at the Hellfire Club will look like

The future of ordering drinks post-Covid and beyond is here

Pot Bellied Pig has announced its permanent closure

Scrumdiddly's to set up shop at third Dublin location for the summer

You may also love

Phoenix Park gates to remain closed

Easilocks to reopen on Monday - keeping all prices as they were pre-lockdown

All FLYEfit gyms to reopen next month

Dublin Fire Brigade dealing with a blaze in Carrickmines retail park

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.