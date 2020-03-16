Croke Park to be used as a Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility

Croke Park will be used as a Covid-19 drive-thru facility, local residents have been informed.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that 'Croke Park is to become a drive-thru facility for testing for Covid-19 for designated appointments.'

Local residents have been informed that it will not be a walk-in service and 'the stadium lay-out has been identified as being suitable for facilitating this important service at this time.'

Meanwhile, Croke Park has also offered up 330 free car parking spaces for Mater Hospital staff starting from Wednesday. A shuttle provided by Dublin Bus will be available to those who avail of the service from 7am until 10am every morning at a frequency of every 15 minutes. Then, from 3.45pm until 7.15pm, the service will run every 15 minutes from the Mater to Croke Park, followed by every 30 minutes from 8.15pm until 9.30pm.

With the help of our friends in @CrokePark and @dublinbusnews, we are delighted to announce that 330 free car parking spaces for #Mater staff will be made available from Wednesday. — Mater Hospital Trauma (@MaterTrauma) March 16, 2020

The car park will be open to Mater Hospital staff from 7am until 10pm.

READ NEXT: Bags of sandwiches for the homeless appear outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre