Dr. Ronan Glynn is not too positive about Dublin restrictions being lifted in the coming weeks

By James Fenton

September 30, 2020 at 11:50am

Dr. Ronan Glynn was asked this morning about whether restrictions in Dublin will be lifted any time soon and he didn't sound too positive.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn is appearing at Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee this morning alongside members of the  National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and politicians including Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

With the capital currently at risk level 3 of the Living with Covid plan until October 9, Dr. Glynn was asked whether or not restrictions will be altered on the scheduled date. Responding to the question, he said that "we need to see significant improvement over the coming days in Dublin and we’ve not seen it yet."

He added that "the measures that were put in place last Friday week (September 18) for Dublin, would only be beginning to take effect yesterday, today, tomorrow."

Part of Ronan Glynn's response was tweeted by Zara King of Virgin Media News...

Under level 3 restrictions, people in Dublin are only allowed to have six people from one other household in their home at any given time. As well as that, restaurants, cafés and pubs are only allowed to serve a maximum of 15 people in an outdoor setting.

Last week, Donegal joined the capital on risk level 3 and Covid-19 cases in a number of other counties are also being watched closely.

