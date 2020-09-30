Close

Fireworks were reportedly aimed at cars and pedestrians near Stoneybatter last night

By James Fenton

September 30, 2020 at 11:05am

The prevalence of fireworks going off in Dublin appears to be a big problem in the run-up to this Halloween and last night was no different.

Fireworks were reportedly lit and aimed at cars and pedestrians in the Hanlon's Corner area of Dublin 7 last night and a local community group has called on Gardaí to take action.

Stoneybatter Pride of Place has posted to Twitter to warn locals about the activity, writing: 'Hello all, tonight fireworks along North Circular Road towards Hanlon's Corner are bring fired out at cars & passers by. Please be careful and let others know if nearby. Happening across Dublin 7 & getting worse.'

 

They called on Gardaí and Dublin City Council to 'advise and help', with the incident coming on the same evening that Gardaí posted about confiscating a quantity of fireworks on the Clontarf Road...

Stoneybatter PoP went on to advise locals on how to report such activity in the coming weeks as Halloween approaches...

(header pic: Google Maps)

READ NEXT: Dublin barbershop adds 'silent treatment' option for customers sick of small talk 

 

