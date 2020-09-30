Fireworks were reportedly aimed at cars and pedestrians near Stoneybatter last night

The prevalence of fireworks going off in Dublin appears to be a big problem in the run-up to this Halloween and last night was no different.

Fireworks were reportedly lit and aimed at cars and pedestrians in the Hanlon's Corner area of Dublin 7 last night and a local community group has called on Gardaí to take action.

Stoneybatter Pride of Place has posted to Twitter to warn locals about the activity, writing: 'Hello all, tonight fireworks along North Circular Road towards Hanlon's Corner are bring fired out at cars & passers by. Please be careful and let others know if nearby. Happening across Dublin 7 & getting worse.'

Hello All, tonight fireworks along North Circular Road towards Hanlon's Corner are bring fired out at cars & passerby's. Please be careful and let others know if nearby. Happening across Dublin 7 & getting worse.@gardainfo @DubCityCouncil please advise & help. pic.twitter.com/KOPg5AyFcr — Stoneybatter Pride of Place (@StoneybatterPoP) September 29, 2020

They called on Gardaí and Dublin City Council to 'advise and help', with the incident coming on the same evening that Gardaí posted about confiscating a quantity of fireworks on the Clontarf Road...

Clontarf Gardaí carrying out a routine traffic stop on the Clontarf Road last weekend discovered and seized a quantity of fireworks. #OperationTombola #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/viiHvwBSie — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 30, 2020

Stoneybatter PoP went on to advise locals on how to report such activity in the coming weeks as Halloween approaches...

To report Fireworks in Stoneybatter area please contact local Bridewell @gardainfo on ☎️ 01 6668200

* It has been reported to them re NCR/Hanlon's Corner tonight *

For Cabra area ☎️ 01 6667400 https://t.co/3VIWABnUoV — Stoneybatter Pride of Place (@StoneybatterPoP) September 29, 2020

