PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window

"Projecting children is priority." - It is located near two primary schools.

Dubliners in the capital have become outraged with an "inappropriate" advert that is currently in a shop window.

The adult store, Sweet Sensations has come under hot water for the advert with Dublin South Central Senator, Máire Devine calling for protection of children on the matter.

The shop - on James Street - is located in the vicinity of two primary schools, a secondary school and is just metres away from the new National Children's Hospital.

‏The advertisement shows a woman on the window posing in red lingerie.

The Senator was one of few people who protested against the advert on Monday evening.

This is NOT a moral argument.Inappropriate to subject children to”Adult adverts” Difficult enough explaining sweets not available at”Sweet Sensations”while going to primary school.Last week shopfront”facelift”large suggestive image @James’s Street.Protecting children is priority. pic.twitter.com/YFICiYw8FN — Seanadóir Máire Devine (@mairedev) October 20, 2018

The shop has been open for over 20 years and the poster which has brought it into the spotlight was put up around August.

Senator Devine said:

"This is NOT a moral argument.Inappropriate to subject children to 'Adult adverts' Difficult enough explaining sweets not available at 'Sweet Sensations' while going to primary school.

"Last week shopfront 'facelift' large suggestive image at James’s Street. Protecting children is priority."

The shop has only received two complaints as of Tuesday about the advert.

