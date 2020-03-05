Close

  • Dublin Airport issues statement explaining why coronavirus screening is not being carried out

Dublin Airport issues statement explaining why coronavirus screening is not being carried out

By James Fenton

March 5, 2020 at 11:32am

Dublin Airport has today moved to explain to passengers why screening for coronavirus is not being carried out.

In a post on Twitter, Dublin Airport has explained that the HSE Health Prevention Surveillance Centre sets Ireland's policies regarding coronavirus, citing the body as saying 'screening at airports does not work & is not recommended by the World Health Organisation or the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.'

The post adds that 'We are continuing to follow ALL public health guidelines & protocols from the HPSC and the HSE and have been liaising with them regularly.'

The tweet includes information issued by the HSE which explains what to do if you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms - stay away from other people, phone your GP without delay and if you do not have a GP phone 112 or 999.

It is added that people who are at risk include those who to an affected region in the past 14 days and are experiencing symptoms as well as those who have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.

Last week, Dublin Airport stated that it is 'following public health advice in relation to Coronavirus/COVID-19.'

Information on affected regions and symptoms can be found here.

