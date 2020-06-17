Dublin Airport saw more rain in one hour today than during all of May

Dublin Airport has recorded more rainfall in one hour today than during the whole month of May.

Much of the country has been experiencing very heavy rainfall, with businesses in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford being hit by extreme flash flooding yesterday evening.

Not isolated to just the South-East of the country though, Dublin has also been experiencing very wet conditions with the weather station at Dublin Airport reporting that it saw more rainfall this morning than during the entire month of May. Recording 11.5mm of rain between 5am and 6am this morning, that's higher than the total rainfall for the area during all of May.

Meteorologist Liz Walsh reports that the east of the country fared worst in terms of rainfall today, saying:

"A line of heavy showers came in off the Irish sea.

And so we've got about 21 millimetres so far in Dublin Airport and Casement, looking at a further up to 10 millimetres for the rest of the morning."

According to Met Éireann, rain and thunder are due to continue for much of the day with further heavy downpours predicted - bringing the possibility of spot flooding with them. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected, though it will be a "little cooler" in coastal parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for seven counties. Valid from 8am until 2pm today, the warning covers Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

