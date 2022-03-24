Everything at the store is free of charge for Ukrainians who have fled their homes.

Art of Coffee owner Ruslan Mocharskyy has opened Palyanytsya, a Clarendon Street shop providing food, baby supplies, toys and more for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

Palyanytsya is a Ukrainian flatbread, and is "a word that’s so distinctly Ukrainian that it’s difficult for non-Ukrainians to say (as Russian operatives in Ukraine have found out)".

Via Twitter/Richard Chambers

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia began, Ruslan has been raising funds and using all Art of Coffee shops as drop-off points for physical donations. The Art of Coffee's donation page has raised over €22,000 for the "humanitarian, medical, pharmaceutical, housing and travel needs" of Ukrainians.

According to Richard Chambers, the Clarendon Street store also has a coffee point where "people can meet other Ukrainians who have made the journey", and everything in store has been donated by the Irish public and businesses.

A post on the Art of Coffee's Instagram page reveals that the store will also have an information centre "where you can get advice and answers to pressing questions", and a hairdressing service will also be provided.

They are also looking for volunteers for a number of positions at the store, more info available HERE.

Header image via Twitter/richardchambers

