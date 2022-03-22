Coppinger Row to open sister restaurant in Rathgar

Good news, foodies of D6.

As the Sunday fear after Ireland's mammoth bank holiday weekend began to settle in, somewhere in between the dog memes and cries for a permanent shift to a three day week, Coppinger Row made an exciting announcement.

The Coppinger Row team have confirmed the launch of their new sister restaurant, Orwell Road, a 26-seater neighbourhood eatery opening this Thursday in Rathgar.

Leading the team in the kitchen is Dan Hannigan, founder of Food For Thought (a series of pop-up dining events in aid of Irish suicide prevention charities) and owner of The Naughty Neighbour (a tasty neighbourhood spot for baked goods, speciality coffees and Dan's iconic Beef and Guinness donuts).

Dan has previously worked as head chef at Camden Street fave Mister S, and we look forward to seeing what he'll bring to the new Dublin 6 spot. Speaking to the Business Post, Dan said Orwell Road will "strike that balance between dirty delicious and refined excellence".

While not much has been announced yet in terms of menu/what we can expect, we're sure Orwell Road will carry on the CR tradition of delicious Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in a bistro setting, with tasty cocktails to boot. It's what the people need.

Header image via Instagram/coppingerrow

