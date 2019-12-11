Close

  • Dublin City Council investigate targeting of staff amid Ha'penny Bridge backlash

Dublin City Council investigate targeting of staff amid Ha'penny Bridge backlash

By Sarah Finnan

December 11, 2019 at 3:22pm

DCC released a statement on the matter earlier today.

Dublin City Council staff have been facing public backlash following the removal of coats from the Ha’penny Bridge earlier this week.

Organised by Paddy Fryers of Co Monaghan, the ‘warm for winter’ initiative saw people donate coats to be given to the homeless.

A video circulated online showed DCC staff gathering up the coats and removing them from the bridge over health and safety concerns. However, people didn’t respond to the move well with DCC staff now facing public backlash over the incident.

Commenting on the matter, DCC released a statement that reads:

“Dublin City Council often have to undertake tasks which everyone might not agree with, but which are necessary for overall public safety, accessibility and maintenance of public infrastructure.

The targeting of individual staff members in carrying out their work is completely unacceptable, particularly through social media channels and such matters will be investigated. Support is available to staff who wish to avail of it.”

Organiser Paddy hung more coats on the bridge on Monday night.

 

