Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital

One side of the capital is going to be scrambling to check their tickets now after this win

Money

Dublin 7 has once again proven it has the Midas touch for National Lottery Daily Million wins after a local store sold a Daily Million ticket worth a cool €1 million.

The National Lottery confirmed that the golden quick pick ticket for the 2 p.m. Daily Million draw was sold at Tesco in the Phibsboro Shopping Centre, Dublin 7.

Incredibly this is the third Daily Million winning ticket sold in Dublin 7 in the last twelve months.

In February 2018 A & J Ormsby on North Circular road sold a Daily Million winner, while last September Costcutters Express, also on North Circular Road, sold another top prize winning Daily Million ticket.

A National Lottery spokesperson today appealed to players to check their tickets to see if they have won this lovely amount of money and can claim to be the latest National Lottery millionaire.

The winning numbers are: 2,10, 14, 25, 34, 35 and bonus number 21.

The spokesperson added:

“Certainly Dublin 7 is proving very lucky indeed for our Daily Millions players with three millionaires created in the last year.

"To have three winners from tickets bought in shops so near each other is incredible. We look forward to welcoming the winner into the Winners Room very soon.”

In the last year alone, there have been six top prize winners in the Daily Million game.

"As well as the three top prize winners from Dublin 7, a shop in Kerry recently sold a Daily Million top prize winner of €1 million while there were another two winners the Daily Million Plus top prize of €500,000 from Mayo and Tipperary."

Karl Moraghan, store manager in Tesco Phibsboro said: “We are delighted to have sold the Daily Million winning ticket. There’s a great atmosphere in store with colleagues and customers checking their tickets. We’re excited to find out who the winner is and congratulate them.”

