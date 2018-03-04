News

Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey

The individual appeared to be in a "bad state"

Shutterstock 431240323

Dublin Fire Brigade rescued a man from the River Liffey earlier this afternoon. 

The individual was helped out of the water using a rescue boat. 

Firefighters from Dolphin's Barn, Tara St and Phibsborough stations attended. 

One onlooker wrote on Twitter: "Just happened upon the distressing sight of some poor divil (alive, but clearly in a bad state) being fished out of the River Liffey at Heuston Station Bridge.

"More than a dozen ambulance crew and fire brigade men working to get him out of the water. Hope he gets looked after."

READ NEXT: The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB
WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB
BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
Food and Drink

This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Feature

Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Lifestyle

Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin