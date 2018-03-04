Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey

The individual appeared to be in a "bad state"

Dublin Fire Brigade rescued a man from the River Liffey earlier this afternoon.

The individual was helped out of the water using a rescue boat.

Firefighters from Dolphin's Barn, Tara St and Phibsborough stations attended.

One onlooker wrote on Twitter: "Just happened upon the distressing sight of some poor divil (alive, but clearly in a bad state) being fished out of the River Liffey at Heuston Station Bridge.

"More than a dozen ambulance crew and fire brigade men working to get him out of the water. Hope he gets looked after."

