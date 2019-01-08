News

Well-Known Dublin Food Establishment Closed Because "Dead Adult Rodent" Was Found "In The Wash Up Area"

A juvenile rodent was also "reported as being seen in the dining area and main kitchen"

A couple of days ago, we told you that two well-known Dublin food establishments had closed down over safety concerns in December.

These two businesses were part of 9 in total that closed over the entire month in Dublin, Cavan, Meath, Cork, Louth and Westmeath.

You can find the full list of closures here.

However, one of the Dublin establishments was forced to close its doors for a period before Christmas because "an adult dead rodent was found in a set trap located under the equipment sink in the wash up area on the 11.12.2018."

As well as this, "a commercial pest control company reported mice activity in the wash up area of the kitchen and a juvenile rodent was reported as being seen in the dining area and main kitchen on the 04.12.2018."

Officers' Mess Air Corps Headquarters in Baldonnell, Dublin 22 was closed from December 12th until December 14th 2018.

You can find more information on the closure here.

In total for 2018, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland had 109 Enforcement Orders served on food businesses for breaches in food safety legislation.

This was a 58% increase on 2017.

Over 12 months food inspectors served 95 Closure Orders, 5 Improvement Orders and 9 Prohibition Orders on food businesses throughout the country.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said that this increase in Enforcement Orders was something that was unacceptable as me start 2019.

"There are absolutely no excuses for negligent food practices. The types of reasons cited for Enforcement Orders are simple errors that should not be happening in any food business.

"Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been established or where there are a number of ongoing serious breaches of food legislation.

"Non-compliance by food businesses will not be tolerated and all breaches of food safety legislation will be dealt with the full extent of the law.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

